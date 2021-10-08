On the agendas

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the board office

Items on the agenda include an update to the policy manual, reports to the board and approving contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.