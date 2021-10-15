Darke County Parks announces October programs

GREENVILLE — Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of programs over the next several weeks.

Full Hunter’s Moon Hike will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Worth Family Nature Preserve. Activities include a nighttime trail hike by the light of the full moon; flashlights are not required but may prove useful. Participants are asked to dress for the weather.

Pick a Pumpkin Passport will be held through Oct. 30. Inside each pumpkin will be a stamp for participants’ passports. Once registered, DCP will email participants a PDF of the “Pumpkin Passport.” Participants have through Oct. 30 to visit each park, find the pumpkin, stamp the passport and return it to DCP. Once completed, DCP will have fall-themed goodies for participants to pick up at the Nature Center.

The Great Pumpkin Hunt will be held at Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 1 p.m. om Oct. 23. Families are invited to attend in costume.

Mushroom Meander will be held at Routzong Preserve at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Participants will take a hike with a naturalist to discover how many different species of mushrooms are living in the forest and where to find them.

Cycling and Coffee will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Bish Discovery Center. Participants will participate in a 15 mile round-trip bike ride to Bear’s Mill for coffee and pastries.

Registration is required. Please register at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs. For more information call 937-548-0165.