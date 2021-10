David, left, and Kathie Fields, both of Sidney, browse books for sale at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County’s Fall Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 22. The Fall Fundraiser included a bake sale and a variety of random items for sale.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News