On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance to establish the REVIVE “Renovate, Invest, Energize” program and approve its guidelines.

Council will be introduced to two ordinances for tree ordinance changes, and to amend and adjust the pay schedule for the position of the assistant law director.

City Council is also expected to adopt seven resolutions, and they are:

• To accept the earmarked $1 million in the state budget for the removal of hazardous materials at the Wagner property on Fair Road;

• To reappoint Erik Edwards to the Greater Downtown CRA Housing Council;

• To accept a lot split, and then a replat for the plat entitled “Baker Replat”;

• To accept phase I of the Burr Oak Subdivision;

• To appoint David M. Busick as the city law director;

• To commend City Manager Mark Cundiff for his service to the city.

There will also be discussions on the following topics:

• Canceling the December workshop and regular meeting and to schedule a special meeting on Dec. 6;

• Unpaid utility bills for the land bank properties;

• A revocable license – sign.