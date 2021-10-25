Pursuit ends in Shelby County

PASCO — A high-speed pursuit involving a stolen Richmond, Indiana, Police cruiser that came through Sidney ended in a crash Monday afternoon near Pasco.

According to Sidney Police and the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), at approximately 2:03 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, law enforcement was made aware a stolen Richmond, Indiana, Police cruiser was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 from Miami County. The stolen cruiser was spotted getting off at exit 92 in Sidney, and then went east on state Route 47.

The unknown driver of the stolen cruiser was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, causing a minor crash at Wilkinson Street and state Route 47. A Sidney Police officer got behind the stolen vehicle in the downtown area and attempted to maintain a visual contact with the vehicle; however, contact was lost with the vehicle on East Court Street at Brooklyn Avenue. A Sidney Police officer continued east on state Route 29 and found the cruiser had crashed near the railroad overpass near Pasco. A witness near the scene stated the driver ran south into the wood line.

Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, OSP troopers and officers from other jurisdictions arrived in the area and set up a perimeter. The suspect, Timothy M. Gard, 32, of Richmond, Indiana, was soon arrested by Shelby County deputies in the area of Knoop Johnston Road.

Gard was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail and faces charges locally for fleeing and eluding and receiving stolen property.

OSP is investigating the crash. Richmond Police Department will be handling the investigation and charges from the initial incident.

“Once again, the outstanding collaboration that we have among all the law enforcement agencies in Shelby County, helped bring a potentially dangerous situation to a successful resolution,” Lt. Joseph A. Gebhart, Piqua Post, said in the release.

A suspect crashed a stolen police cruiser just before the railroad bridge leading into Pasco after a chase through Sidney on Monday, Oct. 25. The suspect was caught after a foot chase. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN102621CarChase-2.jpg A suspect crashed a stolen police cruiser just before the railroad bridge leading into Pasco after a chase through Sidney on Monday, Oct. 25. The suspect was caught after a foot chase. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News