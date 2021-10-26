Premier Health relaxes limits on visitors at local hospitals

DAYTON — Patients admitted at Premier Health hospitals for reasons other than COVID-19 will be permitted up to two visitors per day under relaxed limits that went into effect last Friday. Previously, only one visitor per day was permitted.

The change follows a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the region, though the number of COVID-19 patients remains high.

Premier Health’s hospitals include Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place, including:

• Patients in the emergency room may be accompanied by one support person/visitor at a time.

• No visitation will be permitted by anyone under the age of 12.

• No visitation will be permitted for outpatient testing, such as non-invasive radiology testing, routine X-rays, and lab studies unless the patient requires mobility, language, cognitive, or other assistance.

• Minor patients (under 18 years of age) may have two support persons/visitors in the emergency department and inpatient setting, but this is limited to only parents or guardians.

• Patients presenting for office visits will be permitted one support person/visitor for the duration of the visit.

• For visitation for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, patients will be permitted one visitor per day. Visitation should be limited to one hour. Visitors for any confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient must remain in the room or depart the facility upon conclusion of the visit. Additional visitation adjustments may be required based on clinical situation.

• Visitors should wear a mask in all areas of the hospital/facility, including in private patient rooms to help protect patients and others.

• For maternity patients, two support persons, such as a partner and other (doula), will be permitted per day for all stages including antepartum, delivery and postpartum.

• For maternity patients testing positive for COVID-19, only one support person will be allowed, staying in the room masked.

• NICU patients will be allowed two visitors for the duration of the patient’s stay (parents, grandparents, or pre-identified support persons). If the mother tested positive, she and support person/spouse/mate will not be allowed to visit the NICU until non-infectious by current CDC definition.

For a complete list of visitor restrictions at Premier Health hospitals, visit www.premierhealth.com/COVID19.