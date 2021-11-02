Fatal crash claims New Bremen man’s life

CELINA — A New Bremen man died from severe injuries sustained in a crash with a semitrailer in Celina Monday morning.

Ryan M. Lageman, 25, was pronounced dead a short while after the crash at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, according to the Celina Police Department.

Celina Police responded to a fatal traffic crash on state Route 29 at Havemann Road, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 8:46 a.m. Through the preliminary investigation, the Celina Police press release said, it was determined Lageman was driving a red 1991 Ford Ranger pickup truck southbound on Havemann Road when he entered the intersection of state Route 29 on a green light. At the same time, Kewal Pooni, 56, of Manitoba, Canada, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt semitrailer westbound on state Route 29 and also entered the intersection. Pooni entered the intersection against a red traffic light.

Lageman sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. Pooni was not injured.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Celina Police.