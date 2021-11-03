Feight, Larger elected to Washington Township Trustees

LOCKINGTON — Voters in Washington Township have elected Richard Feight and Theodore Larger to the Washington Township Trustees.

Larger received the most votes with 142 total votes, with Feight following close behind with 134 votes, according to the unofficial results from the Shelby County Board of elections. The third candidate, Randy Schwable, received 128 votes.

The results of the election will be certified on Nov. 15 by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

