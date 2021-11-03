Ike, Siegrist clutch trustee seats in Turtle Creek

HARDIN — Turtle Creek residents elected Jonathan Siegrist and Douglas Ike to the two open trustee positions in Tuesday’s general election.

The unofficial results of the election showed that both Siegrist and Ike received 229 votes. The third candidate, Michael Eilerman, received 112 votes.

Siegrist has previously served Turtle Creek Township as a trustee and is returning to his position.

Ike was re-elected to his position as trustee by voters. He has served as a trustee since 2010.

The results of the election will be certified on Nov. 15 by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

By Blythe Alspaugh

