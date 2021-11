Jackson Center American Legion Scherer Post 493 holds a 100 year commemorative anniversary of the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier which is located in Arlington,Va.. The ceremony was held on Sunday, Nov 7, 2021.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News