Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11

SIDNEY — The annual Veterans Day service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

Rick Lunsford, Sidney American Legion Post 217 commander will provide the welcome and introduce the guest speaker, John Looker, US Army veterans of the Vietnam War. Placement of memorial wreaths will be done by Jim Butler, US Army veteran, American Legion; Tom Kinninger, US Army veteran, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post; Dick Snider, US Army veteran, Disabled American Veterans; Mary Kies, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary; and Dr. Michael Humphrey, American Legion Sons.

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst will also address those present. The rifle salute will be conducted by the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard and Devan Wiford will play Taps. The invocation and benediction will be said by Alan Krahulek, US Marine Corp veteran.