Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• SafeHaven will host their 9th annual Thanksgiving restaurant-style meal at their Piqua facility on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal is open to anyone 18 or older in need of mental health support residing in Darke, Miami, and Shelby Counties. Free transportation available is available and must be arranged by 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. To arrange transportation, contact 937-615-0126 for Miami county, 937-548-7233 for Darke county, and 937-658-6930 for Shelby county. SafeHaven is located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua.

• Dayton’s “Holly Days 2021” celebration will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 9 and is free and open to the public. Food, an artisan market, live entertainment and more will be available to the public. For more event information, vendor list, and entertainment schedule, visit arcadedayton.com.

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

• The Angels in the Attic Craft Show will be held through Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney. Admission is $2 and homemade crafts of all kinds willbe available, as well as complimentary refreshments and food for purcahse. Door prizes will also be given.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Cost is $8 for carry-out and $5 for children 11 and under. Dine-in is unavailable at this time.

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

• The Anna District Historical Society will host its first ever “Christmas on Main” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 15th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Packer Historical Center on Main Street in Anna. Hand-crafted items will be on display to purchase by donation. All proceeds will go to support the Anna District Historical Society.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. and is geared toward students in 6 through 12 grade. Membership to the Young Birders’ Club is $10 per year. Please contact brian@bruknernaturecenter.com for more information.

• The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be hosting their annual Christmas Preview Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mill Store and Gallery will be decked out in holiday splendor with many new and tempting treats and gifts. Guided tours of the Mill will be conducted at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

• Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club will hold sessions from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Homeschool Nature Club is geared toward children ages 5 to 11 and offers hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is $5 for BNC Members and $8 for non-members per class. State health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed. All participants are required to wear a face mask. To pre-register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and wait for an email confirmation. Those who pre-register will have three days to mail a check or drop off payment in the new outdoor dropbox. If payment is not received within three days, the spot will open for another child. Final deadline to register and pay is the Monday before class.