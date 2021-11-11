Fairlawn Drama announces ‘All Together Now!’ shows

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Drama Department has announced they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12, 2021. Fairlawn’s shows are Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., Saturday Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fairlawn has also been invited to perform two of their songs at The Historic Sidney Theater in conjunction with their final performance of the same revue. Fairlawn will be taking the stage in Sidney on Sunday, Nov. 14.

“All Together Now!” features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including “Annie,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Come From Away,” Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Godspell,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hairspray,” “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” Mamma Mia!,” “Matilda,” “My Fair Lady,” “Once on This Island,” “Rent,” “Waitress” and many more.

MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, “MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.

Fairlawn will be featuring students in grades 3 – 12 and they have been rehearsing since August to prepare this production for audiences.

Tickets will be available at the door. Student/senior tickets are $8 and adult tickets are $10. Masks may be required as determined by the Fairlawn Administration/Board of Education.