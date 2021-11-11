Who are the people in the photo?

This is a photograph of the first meeting of Sidney City Council after the city manager form of government was adopted by voters. The first meeting was held on Jan. 2, 1956. Unfortunately, none of the participants are recorded on the back of the photo. If readers are able to identify those in the photo, it would be appreciated. At that meeting, Urban B. Doorley was elected mayor. Robert F. Kaser was elected Vice-Mayor. Alma Jean Wells was appointed City Clerk. Lieudell E. Bauer was appointed City Solicitor. Glenn A. Lovern was appointed City Manager/Finance Director. In addition, Councilmembers included J.C. Custenborder, Forest Friend, Virginia Oldham, Wilson Stockstill, and E.W. Wagner. Potentially the other individual in the photo is the Rev. Sonneborn, who offered the invocation prior to the meeting.

