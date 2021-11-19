Johnson receives Nonprofit Executive certification

SIDNEY – R. Michael Johnson, executive director of Samaritan Works Inc., has recently completed all necessary educational and testing requirements through the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives, and has received his certification as a Certified Nonprofit Executive.

NANOE is a national trade association based in Washington, D.C., specializing in assisting nonprofit organizations to better serve the communities in which they exist through education, consultation and hands-on assistance with fundraising and public awareness.

One of its core values is, “We regard all people and the environment as created and loved by God. Equality is guaranteed by the Creator.”

“Being involved in NANOE is a perfect fit for me and Samaritan Works. Our strategic partnerships with such organizations – locally, statewide and nationally – will help us enhance our service to the Sidney and Shelby County community,” said Johnson.

Samaritan Works Inc., is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable program which provides safe and stable housing and daily education and encouragement for recovering addicts, as well as giving assistance during the period of transitioning back into the community. The mission of Samaritan Works is sustained whole life recovery for men and women affected by substance abuse.

Samaritan Works may be reached at 937-63804545 or at recovery@samaritanworksinc.com.