On the agendas

Upper Valley CC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include approving local grant funds, the five-year forecast and fiscal year 2022 appropriations. Various donations, out-of-district learning experiences and an agreement with Premier Health will also be discussed and approved. Personnel items are also on the agenda.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar.

Items on the agenda include approval of board policies, pre-K parent handbook with revisions and commendations; employment, accepting resignations; award service contract; approve donations to the school and the purchase of a new school bus; and approve Mercer Group Inc. to repair the baseball/softball diamond.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include ordinances to establish job classifications and rates for all employees of the village, amendments to the personnel policy and procedure manual for employees, new water and sewer rates for the village and make adjustments in the 2021 annual appropriations of public funds during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021. Council is also expected to discuss the 2022 holiday schedule and the AMP Power purchase agreement regarding additional solar. Committee and department reports will also be given.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.