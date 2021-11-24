Tree lighting ceremony set for Nov. 29

NEW BREMEN – A Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and well testing results were part of the Nov. 22 New Bremen Council meeting.

Mayor Bob Parker reminded council that the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. behind the town’s public library. Sponsored by the New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary, the children will be treated to cookies and cider. Santa Claus will be on hand to share candy canes.

Village Administrator Brent Richter reported the Nov. 17 water well testing had gone well, although the South Water tower was found to have a small leak. Richter said two underground leaks were detected in the water lines, so a late night test will be done next week, with a listening device placed in the general area to detect the precise location of the leaks. The village administrator said the late night testing detects water movement sounds when most residents are not using actively using water.

Richter also said that bids will go out Nov. 30 on the Jefferson Street reconstruction project from Klee Road to state Route 274. Bids will be opened Dec. 7.

Council’s Finance committee chair Jacob Larger reported that in October the Village took in $1,135,400.47 in revenue and had $1,058,791.72 in expenses.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.