Senior Center Singers to hold holiday concert

SIDNEY — The Senior Center Singers Choir will perform a free concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

The choir will be lead by Director Freda Maxson and pianist Sharon Geissler, as they sing a variety of Christmas songs such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Baby its Cold Outside,” “Jingle Bells,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and many more. Featured soloists include Ron Rhodehamel, Giessler and Don Freistuler.

The concert will be held at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave. Doors will be open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be available.