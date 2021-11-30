Countdown is on for Match Day donations

SIDNEY — Today is Match Day, the Community Foundation of Shelby County’s fifth annual event challenging 23 local charities to raise money that is matched up to $5,000 per charity.

“It is Giving Tuesday throughout the nation and we celebrate it by holding Match Day here in Shelby County,” said Jessica Fortkamp, donor relations director. “Every gift, no matter the size, can be doubled up to a total of $5,000 per charity.”

“I appreciate the genuine enthusiasm for giving that Match Day generates,” said Dave Ross, who sponsors the pool of matching money. “I hear feedback that Match Day has inspired people to give and stimulated some to give more. I give ongoing support to Match Day because, over the years, I’ve watched organizations learn how to reach out and tell their story, resulting in tremendous support from new and existing donors.”

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by the end of the day to be eligible for the match. The Foundation, located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney, is open until 6 p.m. tonight. Gifts by credit card may be made prior to midnight and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at commfoun.com. The site also features a gift form and details about all participating charities.

Match Day gifts typically support specific programs or equipment for participating charities. Last year, some organizations opted to ask for operating support due to issues caused by the pandemic. This year, while most charities are again raising gifts for specific needs, some have asked for help to offset operating costs.

“We are thankful for a giving community and generous people who are helping local charities this year through Match Day,” said Marian Spicer, executive director. “Some charities have not yet raised enough to receive the entire available $5,000 match. We hope that changes by the end of the day.”

Final Match Day totals will be announced at a celebration on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Library Community Room. All are welcome.

Participating organizations include: Agape Distribution, Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, Botkins Education Foundation, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, Historic Sidney Theatre, New Choices, Operation Rebirth, RACK, Rustic Hope, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Wilma Valentine Childcare and Wilson Health Foundation.