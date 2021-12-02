Santa visits Ron and Nita’s

Onalea Moniaci, right, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Joe and Meghan Moniaci, is bestowed gifts by Santa at Ron and Nita’s on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes also read to kids attending. Santa will come again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Onalea Moniaci, right, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Joe and Meghan Moniaci, is bestowed gifts by Santa at Ron and Nita’s on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes also read to kids attending. Santa will come again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN120321RonNitaSanta.jpg Onalea Moniaci, right, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Joe and Meghan Moniaci, is bestowed gifts by Santa at Ron and Nita’s on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes also read to kids attending. Santa will come again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News