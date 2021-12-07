Help Mercy Mission House provide warm beds, warm wishes

SIDNEY — As the holidays approach, it is a time of reflection, gratitude for blessings and often a time of giving. This year, Emily Neu, president of the Board at Mercy Mission House is asking local residents and businesses to consider making a tax-deductible donation to help the new emergency shelter with needed funds.

“Our community is so generous and we are extremely grateful for the tremendous support. We are asking anyone who is planning to make donations during this holiday season to help the Mercy Mission House provide more than just warm wishes, but to provide warm beds too,” said Neu.

While the Mercy Mission House received their official 501c3 designation late this fall, it was too late to apply and be eligible for many important shelter grants which will help them operate in future years. Donations made to the Mercy Mission House will allow them to be fully operational during their first year until they are eligible for federal grants.

Construction continues at the agency campus on Childrens Home Road in hopes they can open their doors in January 2022.

To make a donation to the Mercy Mission House, visit www.themercymissionhouse.com and select donation OR send a check or money order to Mercy Mission House, 950 Childrens Home Road, Sidney OH 45365.