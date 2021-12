SIDNEY — After a much-anticipated opening, Ohio Living Dorothy Love will be hosting a Holiday Craft Bazaar Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bazaar will be in the Amos Community Center, located behind the apartment building (there are signs on Kuther and Cisco Roads). Homemade candies, baked goods and a selection of crafts will be available for sale.

All proceeds benefit the Life Care Fund.