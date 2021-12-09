Minster Council learns of funding

MINSTER – A planned water tower replacement received a big financial boost according to a report at the Dec. 7 Minster Council meeting. Village Administrator Don Harrod said the Ohio BUILDS project was granting $2.5 million toward the a new tower that will replace the aging one on Ohio Street. Total anticipated cost for the new construction is $3.75 million. The grant is part of an approximately $250 million state-funded water infrastructure program. Harrod said engineering firm CDM Smith expected to submit plans for the new water tower after the first of the year. Construction will begin in two to three years.

In other news, the citizens of Minster will get a chance to voice their desires for new projects in the coming years. Council gave the go-ahead to create an interest survey with the assistance of Miami University. Harrod said the project, which is done free of charge, will have both paper and online options. The only Village cost will be for postage.

A business in the villageindustrial park, Fox Supply, has requested an additional three quarter acres to expand their business. Harrod said the sale was worth $15,000 to the village. The land would need to be transferred to their community improvement corporation to complete the sale. In his report to the village, Harrod said leaf pickup continues a couple of times a week for the next week or so. Also, work on the new steel transmission line pole continued, with the electrical crews and Parks Drilling having drilled and poured the base next to Progress Tool. Once the base cures Vaugh Electric and the villageelectrical department will erect the poles and switch over the wires.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, the Minster Parks Department will be welcoming Santa to town. The annual event will begin at noon, with Santa arriving by 12:30 p.m. at the downtown park.

Council approved a couple of actions, including a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract with American Municipal Power to participate in the EcoSmart Choice Program. Also approved was an ordinance to enter into a three-year contract for emergency medical services with the Minster Area Life Squad.

Tabled was the first reading of an ordinance establishing extra strength surcharge rates to be charged waste water consumers for services supplied by the waste water treatment system of the villageof Minster, Ohio.

Approved was payment of an Oct. 31 invoice for $22,036 to Duncan and Allen for legal services related to an ongoing solar lawsuit.

Council accepted the November 2021 income tax report that put an additional $282,513 into village coffers. The year-to-date total is $4,016,492. Approved was payment of $ 1,710,642.01 in invoices.

The Council then adjourned to executive session to discuss employee compensation. No action was taken when they returned to open session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.