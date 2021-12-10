Minster Eagles donates charitable gaming proceeds to local organizations

MINSTER — The Minster Eagles recently handed out donations from the organization’s charitable gaming proceeds. The amount of donations was $109,114.67. This covered the bingo year from Nov. 1, 2020, through Oct. 31, 2021.

The recipients were deserving local non-profit organizations who do great work for the communities they serve. The recipients were Minster Fire Department, Minster Community Fund, Fort Loramie Fire Department, Fort Loramie Rescue Squad, New Bremen Fire Department, Minster Life Squad, New Bremen Emergency Squad, Center for Neurological Development, Osgood Volunteer Firemen, Chickasaw Fire Department, Minster-New Bremen Right to Life, New Bremen Education Fund, Anna Volunteer Fire Department, Minster Scholarship Fund, Minster Athletic Boosters, Marion Community Scholarship Fund, St. Augustine Mission Commission and Mercer County Civic Foundation for Tri-Star scholarships.

The Minster Eagles is located at 12 W. Fourth St. in Minster and has charitable gaming seven days per week during hours approved by the Ohio Attorney General. The Minster Eagles would not be able to donate to the organizations they do without their members participating in the charitable gaming.