Have ‘A Very Candy Christmas’ at the Piqua Public Library

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library invites the community into the library to enjoy the holiday-themed displays throughout the month of December.

The theme for this year’s holiday show is “A Very Candy Christmas”. Library staff and volunteers have adorned Piqua’s historic library with peppermints, candy canes, ribbon candy, gingerbread and other sweet treats.

Life-sized toy soldiers will greet patrons before viewing the following collections: Baby Boomer Christmas, Christmas Around the World, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Vintage Christmas Stories.

The main Christmas tree in the lobby showcases a mouthwatering collection of peppermint and other sweet ornaments crafted by library staff. Also in the lobby is a display, Sweet Memories, Christmas stories, and recipes shared by staff and patrons. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m., Debbie Meek will play the grand piano.

Christmas cheer can be discovered on all floors of the library, such as gingerbread people and colorful candies abound in the Children’s Department. Follow the gingerbread people to find the library’s Christmas books, say “hi” to Leonard, a snowman visiting for the holidays, and admire the forest of Christmas trees in the back. Children wanting to send letters to Santa should do so by Dec. 18, through the giant red mailbox at the library.

Visit the second floor of the library to see the Community Christmas Trees and artwork by Tipp City artist Logan Rogers. In 2018, the display started with seven trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. Today it has grown to fourteen trees which festively fill the Horace Rollin Art Gallery. Patrons can vote for their favorite tree online.

The holiday decor can be enjoyed through the start of the New Year. The displays will be on view through Saturday, Jan. 8. In addition, photographs of the decorations will be available on social media for those who wish to stay home but still enjoy the library during the holiday season.