Upper Valley Community Orchestra plans performances

SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. in Sidney Christian Academy, 2151 W. Russell Road, and on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. to be held at the Sidney Historic Theater, 120 W. Poplar St.

“After a year off due to the pandemic, we are back this year to perform our fifth annual Christmas concert,” said Upper Valley Community Orchestra Conductor John Streb. “The theme for our concert this year is ‘Christmas Joy’ and it is our hope that our concerts will bring joy back into your lives after all the sadness that has occurred over the past couple years.”

He also went on to say, “This year we are again performing the concerts to benefit the Alpha Community Center and Bridges Community Action Partnership of Sidney. We will be collecting new toys at the entrances of both concerts for the families of Shelby County.” Selections will include, ‘Parade of the Wooden Soldiers’, ‘Sleigh Ride’, ‘The Christmas Song’ and ‘White Christmas’. Maureen Joines will be leading the audience in a wonderful sing-along of favorite carols.

The UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from all of Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of the musicians are local students from various county schools and universities.

Musicians peforming include Violin I, Taylor Bisbee, Cindy Gardner, Joyce Jacoby, Rachel Lewis, Debbie McDermott, Julie Roseberry, Paul Topalov and Nobel Zhou; Violin II, Katie Butts, Jenesis Jones, Becca Keller, John McVay, Deb Mertz, Jeff Overhaulser, Mark Schwarzman and Morgan Stiffler; Viola, Cameron Fogle, Glynis Jamora, Kendra Krouskop-Smith and Jayce Lovett; Cello, Lea Baldwin, Jane Freytag, Jan Geuy, Leah Pistone and Rachel Trudeau; String Bass, Dustin Drill, Ethan Napier, Johnathan Neville, Tyler Overholser, Franklin Streb and Avery Voress; Flute I, Beth Bailey (Piccolo) and Jane Bailey; Flute II, Savannah Baughman and Diana Blackford; Oboe, Stacy Morris and Jacob Osborne; English Horn, Stacy Morris; Clarinet I, Maddie Rohrbach; Clarinet II , Elizabeth Allenbaugh and Ally Ball; Bass Clarinet/Tenor Sax, Ayaka Machimura; Bassoon, Devan O’Connell and Amanda Yoh; Horn, Michael Linaberry and Annie Shilt; Trumpet, Jonathan Millhouse, Kylie Oglesby and Nathan Streb; Trombone, Maggie Bittner, Caleb Johnson, Bob Schroerlucke and Justin Yoh; Bass Trombone, Devon Wiford; Tuba, Andy Hite; Percussion, Maureen Joines, Rick Lunz, Josalin Morris and Rick Reiss; and Keyboard, Kathy Streb.