Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit courtsquare

Santa and Mrs. Claus greet sisters Zainab Jatta, left, 3, and Khalila Issoufou, 9, both of Sidney, at the courtsquare recently. A long line of children stretched down the sidewalk as they waited to meet the famous couple. Zainab and Khalila are the children of Lindsey Fowler.

Santa and Mrs. Claus greet sisters Zainab Jatta, left, 3, and Khalila Issoufou, 9, both of Sidney, at the courtsquare recently. A long line of children stretched down the sidewalk as they waited to meet the famous couple. Zainab and Khalila are the children of Lindsey Fowler. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_121721MrsClauseCourt.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus greet sisters Zainab Jatta, left, 3, and Khalila Issoufou, 9, both of Sidney, at the courtsquare recently. A long line of children stretched down the sidewalk as they waited to meet the famous couple. Zainab and Khalila are the children of Lindsey Fowler. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News