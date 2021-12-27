Upcoming blood drives to be held Dec. 30, Jan. 4

SIDNEY — Two blood drives will be held in the community in the upcoming weeks.

McKayla’s Holiday Blood Drive will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dickman Supply Inc., 1991 St. Marys Ave., Sidney.

The seventh annual Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Palazzo, 309 S Main St., Botkins.

Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE.