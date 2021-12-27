Patrol releases Christmas holiday report

COLUMBUS – Provisional statistics released today show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the three previous years.

During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday, Dec. 23, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 26, at 11:59 p.m., seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Three of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.

Troopers removed 162 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of nearly 12 percent compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.

Nine people were killed in 2020, which ran from Dece. 24 to 27. In 2019, there were 12 people killed, which ran from Dec. 24 to 25.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/christmasholidayreport2021.pdf.