Community calendar

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

• Genealogy Help at the Piqua Public Library will be held in the historical section from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. To make an appointment at another date or time, contact 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.