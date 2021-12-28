New winter classes at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center begin Jan. 14

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will begin winter/spring classes starting on Jan. 14, 2022.

The Hayner and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Winter class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, dance — including popular ballet and ballroom dance classes — genealogy, computer technology, music, as well as several classes just for kids.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.