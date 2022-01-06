The demoliton of the Ginn Grain Co. building.

A crane demolishes the 125-year-old Ginn Grain Co. building on Thursday, Jan. 6. The building had been owned by Bruce Kuck for the last 30 years. Kuck sold such items as pet food, candy and garden supplies.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DemolitionSeries.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2588.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2568.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2606.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_LittleMissJpeg.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3687.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3508.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3464.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3504.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3418.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3060.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3216.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3297.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3164.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3121.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3120.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3119.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3061.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2739.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3056.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2968.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2994.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2959.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2870.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2858.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2789.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2673.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2655.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2647.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_2625.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News