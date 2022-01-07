Gibbons makes campaign stop at Red Pig Inn

OT TAWA — Senate candidate Mike Gibbons stopped by the Red Pig Inn on Wednesday night to introduce himself to constituents and explain what he plans to do for them if elected.

The investment banker decided to take a stab at politics after being disappointed with what he saw Democrats and Republicans doing for citizens. Gibbons is making the rounds and plans to stop in each county as he tours the state hoping to connect with voters tired of “career politicians” making promises they don’t plan to keep.

He spoke to voters about his upbringing, and how he is a successful businessman, but also is a pro-life, second amendment supporting Republican who believes in defending the border.

“I’m a businessman, not a politician. I started a business with just a desk and a phone and have grown that business into one of the best known in our field. I believe that I am the candidate that the people really want to send to Washington,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons believes what separates him from the rest of the Republican primary field is he isn’t a lifetime politician. He says he just wants to guide the country back in the right direction for the good of future generations.

“I am not interested in a new career. I won’t compromise my principles for re-election. I want to go to Washington for just six years to help set the country back on the right course,” he said.

Speaking in a friendly midwestern conversational tone, Gibbons told the crowd the biggest issue he thinks the country is facing now doesn’t come from an unfriendly nation thousands of miles away. Instead, according to him, the biggest threat to our way of life is coming from the “woke left” that wants to change American culture.

“The biggest issue threatening our democracy today is wokeism. The left wants to fundamentally transform our country into something that is unrecognizable. We have to stop them at every turn. We have to curb out-of-control spending, stop the invasion at our southern border, disband the Department of Education and stop the Marxist indoctrination of our children,” Gibbons said.

He added in order to preserve the ideals the country was founded on “we have to make sure our republic remains intact by securing our electoral process. I am a constitutional conservative without apology. I will bring that philosophical belief system with me to Washington and govern with those principles top of mind,” he said.

The primary will take place on May 3rd with the winner going on to face off against the Democratic primary winner in November.

Mike Gibbons explains to a group of constituents why he believes he is the best choice in a large pool of Republican candidates to fill the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Rob Portman. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_Gibbons.jpg Mike Gibbons explains to a group of constituents why he believes he is the best choice in a large pool of Republican candidates to fill the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Joe Gilroy | Aim Media Midwest