County seeks committee members

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners are gathering letters of interest from persons willing to serve on the Regional Committee Board for Region 15 under the One Ohio MOU Agreement so the local region has input and equitable representation. The One Ohio MOU set forth procedures for how opioids settlement funds will be allocated to abate and alleviate the impacts of opioid abuse. Region 15 consists of Mercer, Allen, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, Logan, Preble, Miami and Champaign Counties. The Board will be responsible for evaluating and recommending projects for funding to the Statewide Foundation Board, and will appoint one member to the Statewide Foundation Board.

The Region 15 Board will consist of 27 members with three representatives from each county (one county appointee, one municipal appointee, and one appointee from the townships). Each county will determine how best to make these appointments.

Submit your interest or any questions to Commissioner Julie Ehemann: jehemann@shelbyco.net by Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.