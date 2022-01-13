Ginn Grain Co. sign finds new home

Executive Director of the Shelby County Historical Society Tilda Phlipot, left, and Curator Jane Bailey, both of Sidney, display the Ginn Grain Co. sign that was on the back of the old Ginn Grain Co. building before it was recently demolished. The sign is made of metal with a wood frame and is 16 feet long and 16 inches wide. It was donated to the Shelby County Historical Society by Luke Snider whose company, First Choice Excavation and Demolition LLC demolished the historic building. Snider dropped the metal sign off at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center on Thursday, Jan. 13.

