On the agendas

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special board meeting for Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. It will be held in the basement meeting room of the Board Office. The purpose of the meeting is the completion of the midterm evaluation of the superintendent. The board will be meeting in executive session to perform the evaluation.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. on the Workforce Hangar at the school. The board will meet in executive session to consider the employment or compensation of an employee.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Board office at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s January board meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The meeting will be held at 1973 State Route 47 W, Bellefontaine, Ohio. The organizational meeting will be at 6 p.m. and the regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m.