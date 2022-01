Cody Myers, of Sidney, scrapes snow off the steps of Sidney First Presbyterian Church on Monday, Jan. 17. Despite the small amount of snow accumulation it still made for some very icy patches, especially on side roads.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News