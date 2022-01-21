EverHeart Hospice receives proceeds from Cooper Farms Turkey Trot 5K

GREENVILLE — Cooper Farms recently presented EverHeart Hospice with a check for $2,000, raised from their 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K.

This yearly tradition is a highlight for many each November, and hosted 230 runners in 2021.

“We are very pleased with how this year’s race turned out. Everyone seemed to have a fantastic time! It was great seeing everyone come out to support such a great cause,” Hillary Stein, race coordinator and team member at Cooper Farms, said.

Erica Wood, Business Development Specialist at EverHeart Hospice, accepted the check on EverHeart’s behalf.

“EverHeart Hospice is truly thankful for the generosity and support that Cooper Farms has shown our agency and its mission each year. This year, the proceeds will help us with our Legacy Program, which provides keepsake items for our patients’ families to help them remember their loved ones. These items currently include heartbeat bears and hand photographs. Contributions like this will help us grow our program in hopes of adding new items in the future,” Wood said.

The 2022 Turkey Trot is set for Saturday, Nov. 5. Additional information on Cooper Farms and their Turkey Trot can be found at www.cooperfarms.com.

To learn more about EverHeart Hospice and the services they offer to patients and families in the community, visit www.everhearthospice.org or contact 800-417-7535.