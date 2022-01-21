Right to life vigil held

People take part in Shelby County Right to Life’s annual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Shelby County Courthouse, in commemoration of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. After the vigil there was a a send-off for the buses headed to the March for Life in Washington D.C.

People take part in Shelby County Right to Life’s annual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Shelby County Courthouse, in commemoration of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. After the vigil there was a a send-off for the buses headed to the March for Life in Washington D.C. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_SDN012221Rightlife.jpg People take part in Shelby County Right to Life’s annual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Shelby County Courthouse, in commemoration of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. After the vigil there was a a send-off for the buses headed to the March for Life in Washington D.C.