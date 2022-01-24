K of C German dinner to include raffles and games

VERSAILLES — St. Denis Knights of Columbus Council 1756 in Versailles is hosting a German-style dinner to benefit Rustic Hope on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the K of C hall in Versailles.

The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. that evening, but the doors will stay open for the social part of the evening. The menu includes cabbage rolls, brats and kraut, pork loin sauerbraten, red cabbage, mashed potatoes, dessert, and beverage. Donation is $20 per individual with proceeds benefiting Rustic Hope, a non-profit organization offering free support to single mothers before, during and after delivery.

In addition to the meal, there will be music, games, raffles, and other activities throughout the evening. Thanks to the generosity of many local businesses and donors, a wide variety of great prizes will be available including an electric gocart, custom woodworking, dinner and movie tickets, and many more.

Those planning on attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Ticket reservations are available through council Facebook page or by calling Charlie Borchers at 614-565-0004 or Paul Borchers at 937-417-0779. Payments can be made via Venmo or in person at the door.