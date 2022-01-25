Look out below

Kateri Flood, left, 9, of New Bremen, jumps out of the way as Hezekiah Bezy, 16, of Sidney, comes down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on Monday, Jan. 24. Bezy said his classes at Lehman Catholic High School had been cancelled due to snow so he decided to come out and take advantage of the free time. Kateri is the daughter of Scott and Cheryl Flood. Bezy is the son of Paul and Bree Bezy.

Kateri Flood, left, 9, of New Bremen, jumps out of the way as Hezekiah Bezy, 16, of Sidney, comes down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on Monday, Jan. 24. Bezy said his classes at Lehman Catholic High School had been cancelled due to snow so he decided to come out and take advantage of the free time. Kateri is the daughter of Scott and Cheryl Flood. Bezy is the son of Paul and Bree Bezy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_SDN012621SledSnow.jpg Kateri Flood, left, 9, of New Bremen, jumps out of the way as Hezekiah Bezy, 16, of Sidney, comes down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on Monday, Jan. 24. Bezy said his classes at Lehman Catholic High School had been cancelled due to snow so he decided to come out and take advantage of the free time. Kateri is the daughter of Scott and Cheryl Flood. Bezy is the son of Paul and Bree Bezy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News