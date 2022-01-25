Father-daughter dance set

PIQUA — The 8u Lady Braves Fastpitch team will be holding a father-daughter dance on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The “Let’s Glow Crazy” dance will be held at Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Piqua, from 6-10 p.m. There will be snacks, dancing, raffles and fun for all.

Tickets are $20 for a father-daughter couple. For each additional daughter, the cost is $5 for each girl.

Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/lets-glow-crazy-father-daughter-dance-tickets-228693216567.

Proceeds from the event will help with costs associated with the team’s 2022 season.