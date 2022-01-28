Increase in active cases slows in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID cases in Shelby County have continued to remain in the thousands.

There are currently 2,066 active COVID cases in the county — up 64 cases from the 2,002 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 10,616 cases of COVID-19 with 340 hospitalizations and 160 deaths during the pandemic. There are 8,550 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, which is an estimate 451 cases recovered since last week.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,552,972 total cases of COVID-19, with 106,616 hospitalizations, 12,649 intensive care admissions and 32,489 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,272 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 37.60% of the population and up 74 people since last week. Currently, 216 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 674 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,155,177 people have been vaccinated, which is 61.21% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 197 new cases were reported from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 10,920 total cases with 589 hospitalizations and 97 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.