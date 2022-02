Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s winter PEEP program is open. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sessions run Jan. 11 through Feb. 18. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be held in Dayton on March 12, 2022 with the PBR Dayton Rumble. Tickets start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com and PBR.com, at the Nutter Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

• The annual Sports Collectibles Show will be held Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 13 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. For more information or to reserve tables, contact 937-773-0950. The Sports Collectibles Show is sponsored by SC Collectibles and the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

• Wilson Hospice of Wilson Memorial Hospital will host their 29th Annual Hospice Benefit Spaghetti Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Newport Sportsmen Club, 5801 Rangeline Road, south of Newport. Dinner includes tossed salad, garlic bread and a beverage. All proceeds will benefit Wilson Hospice of Wilson Memorial Hospital, and donations will be accepted at the dinner. Contributors to the event include Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lake.

• Brukner Nature Center will hold a February Trail Adventure through the month of February beginning Friday, Feb. 4. Guests are invited to look at track identification signs posted on the trail and identifying wildlife tracks, and take photos of any wildlife they may come across. Photos can be emailed to info@bruknernaturecenter.com, where they may be shared on the center’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center will hold line dancing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per class. For more information, call 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.