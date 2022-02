SIDNEY — AIM Media, parent company of the Sidney Daily News, has announced that due to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of staff and carriers, it has canceled print publication of the Friday edition of the newspaper. There will be no paper printed or delivered on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. AIM Media apologizes for any inconvenience. Readers, however, are encouraged to check out the Friday e-edition of the Sidney Daily News at sidneydailynews.com/today.