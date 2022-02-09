K-9 Tyson newest JC police officer

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Police Department is introducing its newest Officer, K-9 Tyson. K-9 Tyson will fulfill the duties of K-9 Corey who passed away from injuries sustained after begin struck by a vehicle while off duty on Nov. 8, 2021.

According to Chief Charles “Chuck” Wirick, K-9 Tyson is a 17-month-old German Shepherd. K-9 Tyson was purchased from Shawnee Run Kennels in Lima, Ohio. K-9 Tyson was selected after receiving a grant from AKC Reunite. The Jackson Center Police Department applied for this grant through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA). After completeing all the required steps, the department was awarded the grant in the amount of $7,500.

K-9 Tyson was selected, purchased and immediately began his training with Officer Nicholas “Nick” Honeycutt. K-9 Tyson has been trained as a dual purpose police canine. This training included narcotics detection, tracking, article searches, building searches, area searches, obediance, handler protection and other patrol related functions. Upon completion of the training, Honeycutt and K-9 Tyson had to be evaluated by an Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy Certified Evaluator to be certified to works the streets as a team. This certification test was completed on Jan. 31, 2022, and they successfully completed that task.

Honeycutt expressed his gratitutde to the USPCA, AKC Re-Unite, the village of Jackson Center and everyone who helped along the way to make this K-9 what he is today.