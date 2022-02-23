Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Feb. 13-19

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit handled 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center.

Seven calls were in the Houston EMS district, which includes Fort Loramie and Washington Townships, including Lockington, but excluding Russia.

Four dispatches were in Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships and Port Jefferson, Hathaway said.

In the Houston area, there were five transports, and two patients that refused transport from the scene.

In the Perry Port Salem district, there were four calls for which Perry Port Salem Rescue and Spirit EMS were both dispatched, with Perry Port Salem transporting three of those patients. On one call, both EMS agencies were cancelled after it was confirmed the patient was deceased.

Of the eight patients transported from the scene last week, Hathaway reports, five were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney and three were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

One call came in while Spirit EMS crews were finishing another 911 response. On that call, said Hathaway, Spirit EMS was assisted by Lockington Fire.

Russia Fire Department also assisted on two EMS calls.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.