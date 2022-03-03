Retired Teachers Scholarship applications available

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Retired Teachers Association is accepting applications for its annual Kent Smith Scholarship through April 23, 2022.

To be eligible, a student must currently be enrolled in a college program in the field of education. The applicant cannot be an upcoming high school graduate.

The scholarship available is for a total of $500.

Applicants may pick up application forms from their high school guidance counselors. Envelopes must be postmarked by April 23, 2022.

The program is sponsored by the retired teachers of all Shelby County school districts including Sidney City Schools, Christian Academy Schools and Lehman Catholic Schools. The funds have been collected by donations, sales and memorials.

For more information or questions, applicants can contact their guidance counselor or call Karen Gariety at 937-658-3088.