Hayner Center extends entry deadline for Art Competition and Show

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is inviting all artists ages 15 and older to enter an art competition.

Artists are invited to reinterpret one of four master works to reflect today’s society. Cash prizes will be awarded: $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, $500 for third place, and $250 for People’s Choice. All prizes will be awarded at the end of the show. The awards ceremony and exhibit opening will take place at Hayner’s Art’s Alive Event on Saturday, April 9. Master Works Remixed: An Art’s Alive at the Hayner exhibit will remain on display through May 15. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Artists are asked to conceptualize one of four master works to mirror today’s culture. The master works to choose from are Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez, Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci, American Gothic by Grant Woods, and Portrait of Madame Récamier by Jacques-Louis David. All two and three-dimensional media are acceptable. The total size for each work is limited to 36-inches in any direction. The deadline for the entry form, fee, and online artwork submission is March 28. A complete prospectus outlining requirements is available at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org/exhibits.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

