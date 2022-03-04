Faith York, 14, of Russia, competes in some Ninja Madness at Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua on Friday, March 4. Students from different Shelby County schools competed against each other by trying to finish various tasks the fastest. The event was organized by Workforce Partnership. Faith is the daughter of Mike and Maria York.

